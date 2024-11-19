Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

