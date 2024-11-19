Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

