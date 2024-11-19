Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after buying an additional 508,789 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 228,093 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -118.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

