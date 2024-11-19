Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $176.48 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.89.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.