Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PNR opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $107.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.