Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

