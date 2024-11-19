Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aurora Mobile Price Performance
JG opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.10.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
