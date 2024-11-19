Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 224,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,006 shares of company stock valued at $161,360,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $224.16 and a one year high of $624.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 155.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

