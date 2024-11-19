BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

