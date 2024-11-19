Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.46. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 70,645 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Baylin Technologies
Baylin Technologies Price Performance
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.
