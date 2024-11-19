BCM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 382.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $690.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

