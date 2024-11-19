Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This represents a 80.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $313.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.12 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

