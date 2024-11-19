Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $19.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $19.50 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,733 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 733,363 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 869,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
