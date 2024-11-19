Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $19.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $19.50 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE:BE opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 2.71. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,733 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 733,363 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 869,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

