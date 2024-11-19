Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

NYSE:BAH opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

