Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.38.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$30.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.21. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$26.25 and a 12 month high of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

