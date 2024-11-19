Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $51.68

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Yum China by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after buying an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,073,000 after purchasing an additional 121,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Yum China by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

