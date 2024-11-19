Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,920.33 ($24.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,655 ($20.98). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,690 ($21.42), with a volume of 3,996 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.25) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,778.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,920.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

