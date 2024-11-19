Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 4,387,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
