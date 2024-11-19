Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 4,387,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

