Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKHGY opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. Capitec Bank has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $96.73.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.4296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.