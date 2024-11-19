Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

CPRI stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.05. Capri has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Capri by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

