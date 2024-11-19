Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 551.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 440,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

