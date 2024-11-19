Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 271.8 days.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

