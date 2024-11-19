China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,235,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 5,777,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52,355.0 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
China Vanke stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
China Vanke Company Profile
