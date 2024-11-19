China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,235,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 5,777,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52,355.0 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

China Vanke stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.