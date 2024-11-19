CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,769 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 431,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

