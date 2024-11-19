CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,483 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

