CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE EGO opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $331.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

