CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.79 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 547,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,424,000 after buying an additional 342,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after buying an additional 216,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

