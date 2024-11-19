CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.73. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 170.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.