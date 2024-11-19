Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $524.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.4 %

FIX opened at $451.30 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $185.83 and a twelve month high of $474.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.44.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,389.64. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,140. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.