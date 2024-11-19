Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Sells 496,302 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 496,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $3,067,146.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,283.92. The trade was a 43.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82.

Compass stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Compass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

