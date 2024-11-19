Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,351.4 days.

Computershare Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Computershare has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $18.85.

Get Computershare alerts:

Computershare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.