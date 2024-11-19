Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Kelly Services stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $503.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. Kelly Services's revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

