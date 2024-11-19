Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $245,000 in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PlayAGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,605,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $10,432,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 214.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 827,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 563,843 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1,442.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 444,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 327,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 302,922 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

AGS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

