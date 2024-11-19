Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 25.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 90,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

