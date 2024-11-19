Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 38,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

KRO stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

