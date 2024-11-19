Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,423 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mativ by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.