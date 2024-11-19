Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,244 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 155,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 111,356 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 202,614 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $893.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

