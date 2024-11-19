Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENR opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 857.14%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

