Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 17,632 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Superior Group of Companies worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 220.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 253.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $265.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,185.92. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

