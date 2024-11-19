Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 38,020 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,020 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amplify Energy worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 167.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPY has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.