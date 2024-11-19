Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,113 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 409.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

