Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.88. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 182,325 shares trading hands.

Cortexyme Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Cortexyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.