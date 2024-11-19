Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.88. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 182,325 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.40.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
