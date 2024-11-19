CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

CRH Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,277,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CRH by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,778,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CRH by 286.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH opened at $99.66 on Thursday. CRH has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

