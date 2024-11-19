CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.55.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of CRH opened at $99.66 on Thursday. CRH has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Read More
