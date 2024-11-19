Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $211,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,172.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNS. UBS Group upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.0 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

