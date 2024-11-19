Desjardins Has Pessimistic Outlook of CAE Q3 Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in CAE by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

