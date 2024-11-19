DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,049,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 3,318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,905.6 days.
DEXUS Price Performance
Shares of DEXSF stock opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. DEXUS has a one year low of C$4.03 and a one year high of C$5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.46.
About DEXUS
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DEXUS
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.