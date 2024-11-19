DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,049,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 3,318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,905.6 days.

DEXUS Price Performance

Shares of DEXSF stock opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. DEXUS has a one year low of C$4.03 and a one year high of C$5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.46.

About DEXUS

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

