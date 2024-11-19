Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco Trading Up 2.3 %

DSCSY stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.09. Disco has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $646.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

