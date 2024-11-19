Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $445.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.14. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.24 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

