Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

DPZ stock opened at $445.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.24 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

