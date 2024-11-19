Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.67). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 297,441 shares traded.
Elektron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.50. The company has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.
Elektron Technology Company Profile
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
